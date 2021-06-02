Duke University Coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after coming season, sources say

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP/KXAN) — Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke University’s men’s basketball team coach, has reportedly decided to retire after this coming season, sources tell Stadium.

Krzyzewski has not yet issued an official announcement.

Goodman says that Duke assistant Jon Scheyer, who played for Coach K from 2011 to 2013 could be named the next head coach and is the “leading candidate” to replace Coach K.

Krzyzewski currently has a career record of 1,097-302 with five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015) and 12 Final Fours. He won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship 12 times and won the conference tournament 15 times. He also coached the U.S. Men’s National Team to six gold medals, three in the Olympics.

However, this past season, Duke finished with a 13-11 record and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Coach K’s 1,170 wins is an all-time record and 87 more wins than any other coach. Of the Top 5 coaches with the most wins in college basketball history, besides Coach K, only Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is still actively coaching.

Coach Wins Mike Krzyzewski* 1,170 Jim Boeheim* 1,083 Roy Williams 903 Bob Knight 899 Dean Smith 879

*Active college basketball coach

University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams retired earlier this year. Williams finished his career with 903 wins, which is third on the all-time list. Former UNC player Hubert Davis was tapped to replace Williams.