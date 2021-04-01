Duke University men’s basketball thanks retiring Tar Heels coach Roy Williams for role in ‘greatest rivalry in sports’

It’s a moment of pure sportsmanship as the basketball team of UNC Chapel Hill’s famous rival Duke University pays their respects to retiring Tar heels coach Roy Williams.

“Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career,” the team said. “All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports.”

Duke wasn’t alone.

Many took to the internet to wish him a fond farewell moments after news broke.

Williams led the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball team to the NCAA championship three times. He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here are even more reaction’s to Roy Williams’ retirement:

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



Release 🔗: https://t.co/l6y5tRjB2I pic.twitter.com/FzTUmbx3v1 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 1, 2021

North Carolina announced Roy Williams is retiring.



Coach Williams finishes with 903 wins with @UNC_Basketball & @KUHoops.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/ZJRwh50C4Y — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2021

Roy Williams has been a credit to the profession, and one of the truly great coaches of all-time, in any sport. Williams is also a wonderful person. Congratulations on a magnificent career, and thank you. pic.twitter.com/kt8AUzo9zS — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 1, 2021