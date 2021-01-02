Duke’s Coach K will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game against Florida State after he was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the program said Friday night.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach.

The person Krzyzewski was exposed to was not in the travel party. He is observing standard quarantine protocol, the team said.

Krzyzewski didn’t travel with Duke to Tallahassee.

The Blue Devils are set to play Florida State Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.