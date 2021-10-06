Farmville Central grad, rest of NCSU freshman class taking advantage of normal preseason camp, turning heads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State’s three-man freshman class is already turning heads.

“The freshmen that are coming in are already ahead of the freshmen from last year,” said N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts.

To be fair, that should be expected. Last season’s first-year players were at a decided disadvantage, not getting a summer to work with Keatts and his staff due to the pandemic.

Terquavion Smith, who graduated from Farmville Central High School, Breon Pass and Ernest Ross, the Wolfpack’s newest faces, have been on campus since early summer.

“Those guys now have taken a big step opposed to them just coming in in the fall right as school started and being thrown into the fire,” Keatts admitted.

Wolfpack sophomore guard Cam Hayes didn’t have that luxury. He was a part of last year’s freshman class that didn’t get on campus until the fall. He’s happy this year’s newcomers have it better.

“They’re all workhorses, they all love to be in the gym,” said Hayes. “Being able to play with them since they got here has been real good and fun.”

And according to Keatts, the work they’re putting in is already paying off.

“Our three freshmen are talented, they will play,” declared Keatts. “A couple of those guys you will see in the starting lineup at times. I’m not saying they’ll start from day one but they’ll make their way in there.”

This comes as no surprise to Hayes who found himself starting as a freshman despite getting a late start to his career. He thinks this year’s freshman class will quickly leave its mark.

“Terquavion is just a bucket, he can go get it anytime he wants to,” said Hayes about the former Farmville Central star. “It’s fun being with Breon since me and him grew up together he’s like my little brother. It’s fun teaching him the ropes and helping him out.”

A big help, though, has been having a normal camp. Here’s hoping a normal season follows.