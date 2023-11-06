DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points to help No. 2 Duke beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Monday night to open Year 2 under Jon Scheyer.

Freshman Caleb Foster added 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-0), who shot 64.4% and had doubled up the Big Green by halftime (42-21). The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite won its 23rd straight season opener despite playing without returning wing starter Mark Mitchell due to a lower-body injury.

Duke took over midway through the first half, making 11 of 14 shots through the final 10 minutes to stretch out a lead. That included a run of six scores in seven possessions, starting with Filipowski and Ryan Young inside and followed by against-the-zone 3s from Foster, Tyrese Proctor and then the 7-foot Filipowski.

Dusan Neskovic scored 23 points for the Big Green (0-1), but the rest of his team combined to make 8 of 37 shots (21.6%). Dartmouth has lost 44 straight to ranked opponents and fell to 3-55 in those games all-time.

BIG PICTURE

Dartmouth: Seven of the top nine scorers are back from a 10-18 team for the Big Green, picked seventh in the eight-team Ivy League this year. Dartmouth hung around for the first 10 minutes but withered amid Duke’s decisive burst and couldn’t secure its first win against a ranked opponent since 1956.

Duke: The Blue Devils haven’t lost an opener since an 0-2 start in the 1999-2000 season and were coming off a 16-0 record at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Scheyer’s debut season as successor to retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

UP NEXT

Dartmouth: UMass Lowell visits the Big Green on Friday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils host No. 12 Arizona on Friday night. That includes a reunion with Wildcats guard Caleb Love, a transfer from Blue Devils rival North Carolina.