RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s official … former Farmville Central High School star Terquavion Smith is now seriously seeking a future in the NBA.

Smith told ESPN Tuesday he had signed with an agent and that “I plan on entering my name in the draft and getting feedback,” Smith said. “I will be working out for teams and seeing how high I can get in the draft. I’m signing with an NCAA-certified agent to maintain my eligibility. I want to be taken with a high pick — top 20. I want to be able to contribute effectively to an NBA team.”

Smith is listed as the No. 39 prospect in the ESPN 100. He earned a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie Team, averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wolfpack. He was second in scoring in the league during conference play. His 96 3-pointers were also tops in the ACC and was the fourth-highest total in league history for a freshman.

Smith also earned All-ACC honorable mention honors. The 6-foot-4 Smith, 19, has intrigued NBA scouts and solid workouts could push his draft stick higher.

“I want to do everything in this pre-draft process,” Smith told ESPN. “I don’t have a strategy. I ain’t ducking nothing. I ain’t running from nothing.

“I’m looking forward to showing I can handle the ball and I’m a great passer. Guys like Jordan Poole, De’Aaron Fox, Anfernee Simons. That’s who I model my game after. Guys who are electric off the bounce, who can create their own shot and shoot the ball.”

The NBA combine is in Chicago on May 16-22, where Smith is expected to join others in working out for teams. The NBA draft is June 23.