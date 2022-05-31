RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — We haven’t seen the last of Terquavion Smith at N.C. State after all.

Smith, the former Farmville Central High School star, announced on his Instagram feed that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season with the Wolfpack. He also told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony of his news Tuesday morning.

Smith announced on April 12 his intentions to enter the NBA draft.

Smith was projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft. He had a stellar freshman season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. He led the team in 3-pointers with 96. He made the ACC All-Rookie team and was an all-ACC honorable mention.

USAToday.com reports Smith was one of the top performers at a recent draft combine, scoring 17 points in one game. He received high marks from several teams.

Smith told USAToday.com, “I have to be honest and admit money has never been at the center of my thoughts. My agent explained to me that teams as high as the late teens, through the rest of the first round, all have me ranked as a first-round talent. It’s exciting to hear that. But I told him I have more work to do. I like school and my college in particular. Remember, my last two years have been so strange, thanks to the pandemic. I just want one more season to get everything right and just be a college student.”

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft is Wednesday.