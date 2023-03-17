KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Dontrez Styles’ time at the University of North Carolina appears to be over.

The former Kinston High School star on Friday told On3.com that he will enter the transfer portal and leave the school. He makes the third player to announce he’s leaving the Tar Heels, joining Tyler Nickel and Justin McCoy.

NEWS: North Carolina guard Dontrez Styles plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Former 4⭐️ recruit.



Styles was a four-star recruit out of Kinston who chose the Tar Heels over North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Clemson, DePaul, East Carolina, Georgetown, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, St. Johns, Texas A&M, USF, VCU, and Wake Forest. He announced his decision on April 18, 2020.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore saw little playing time with the Heels, averaging less than six minutes a game. He saw a lot of action in the team’s ACC Tournament opening-round win over Boston College.

He played 88 minutes in 15 games this season for the Heels, averaging 1.4 points and .9 rebounds. He played 15 minutes against The Citadel, scoring nine points with six rebounds. He had five points in the win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament and four points on Feb. 27 against Florida State.

Overall, it was a frustrating season for the Tar Heels, who started as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. North Carolina missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a chance to play in the NIT.