Former South Central High star Day’Ron Sharpe announces he’s leaving UNC, declaring for NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Day’Ron Sharpe, the former South Central High School star and one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country when he joined the University of North Carolina, has announced he will turn pro.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-10 forward, posted the announcement on his Twitter page, saying in part, “I feel that I’m not ready for the next level. I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason for me to stop now!

Sharpe came to UNC after playing a year at Monteverde Academy in Florida, where he became a McDonald’s All-American. During his lone year at UNC, he averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, shooting 51.9% from the floor. One of his best games was when he scored 25 points in a 66-65 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 2.

He earned All-ACC Freshman team honors and finished second to Florida State’s Scottie Barnes as ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to go to UNC,” Sharpe said in his Twitter statement. “I had plenty of offers, but chose to wait for UNC to offer me – believe me, I don’t regret that decision.”

Sharpe is currently ranked No. 33 on ESPN’s NBA Draft board, meaning he could be a first-round pick.