Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke

Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz (2) drives between Duke’s Jaemyn Brakefield (5) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer.

The school announced Brakefield’s decision Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22 games, including two starts.

In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Brakefield “has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him.” Brakefield said he “couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals to be around” during the season played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brakefield had a big performance with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks in an upset of Virginia, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. He was also an all-ACC academic selection.

Duke finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

