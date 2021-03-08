Georgia Tech’s Wright, Hokies’ Young claim ACC’s top honors; former South Central star recognized
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year.
The 6-foot-9 Wright ranks third in the league in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.1) and helped the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 ACC) win their last six regular-season games and earn a fourth-place finish in the regular season.
Wright is joined on the All-ACC First Team by Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.
Former South Central star Day’Ron Sharpe finished second in ACC Freshman of the Year honors. He also made the All-ACC Freshman team and finished second in the ACC Sixth Man voting.
The awards are the result of voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.
Click here for more on the ACC awards from TheACC.com.
2020-21 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Points
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244
Jay Huff, Virginia, 214
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176
THIRD TEAM
Name, School, Points
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41
HONORABLE MENTION
Name, School, Points
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31
Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29
David Johnson, Louisville, 22
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18
Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13
Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
ACC PLAYER OF YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3
Jay Huff, Virginia, 1
ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10
DJ Steward, Duke, 6
Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5
Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69
Manny Bates, NC State, 62
Jay Huff, Virginia, 53
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74
DJ Steward, Duke, 67
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63
Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32
COACH OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Chris Mack, Louisville, 1
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35
Jay Huff, Virginia, 17
Manny Bates NC State, 13
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Name, School, Votes
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2
Jay Huff, Virginia, 2
David Johnson, Louisville, 1
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Name, School, Votes
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39
Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24
Nick Honor, Clemson, 6
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1