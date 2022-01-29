Griffin’s 22 points lift No. 9 Duke past Louisville 74-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ Griffin didn’t hesitate as he twice got the ball in his hands in a tight, tense game.

The Duke guard just followed his instinct and hoisted away from deep, showing emotion both times his big shots fell for the No. 9 Blue Devils against Louisville.

Griffin tied a career high with 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped Duke escape Louisville 74-65 on Saturday.

“I was really just not even thinking about it,” Griffin said of making 3s just 56 seconds apart. “I was just letting it fly and having the confidence from my coaches and teammates. … Just playing basketball.”

Griffin also made a buzzer-beating 3 from about 30 feet before halftime.

Here was that AJ 💣 to close first half



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/GM3MaklTw6 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 29, 2022

The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis’ long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.’s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.

Big Mark said absolutely not @MarkWi1liams 👀



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/yq4kHfkpJG — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 29, 2022

The freshman guard then followed Williams’ block of Mason Faulkner with another big 3 for an eight-point lead with 4:50 left. Banchero added a jumper and Williams a layup for the double-digit cushion that helped Duke earn its third consecutive victory and fifth in six contests.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski cited Griffin’s unflappable poise in creating some space.

“He’s had games like this, but they’ve been at home,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s not a rising good player. He’s a rising star. And all our guys realize that.

“They’re trying to stop those guys and all of a sudden he’s open. And the good thing is that the guys will look for him. But he’s never nervous.”

Ellis had 18 points off the bench and Dre Davis 16 for the Cardinals (11-10, 5-6), who fell short in Mike Pegues’ second debut as interim coach. Pegues led Louisville to a 5-1 start while head coach Chris Mack was suspended and took over again on Wednesday after Mack and the school agreed to part ways.