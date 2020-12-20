Hellems powers N.C. State past Campbell for 69-50 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and N.C. State beat Campbell 69-50 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (4-1) pulled away to a 58-36 lead in the middle of the second half, reeling off a 19-1 run while the Fighting Camels (4-2) missed eight straight field goal attempts.

Devon Daniels added 12 points and eight rebounds and Manny Bates scored 10 points. Hellems finished with seven rebounds and five assists and scored 13 points in the first half to help the Wolfpack keep it close. The Camels led 22-15 with seven minutes left in the half, but Hellems scored seven points during the Wolfpack’s 15-6 run to close the half with a two-point lead.

Gediminas Mokšeckas and Cedric Henderson, Jr. had 10 points each for Campbell.

N.C. State had a 44-23 edge in rebounding and the Wolfpack’s defensive pressure held Campbell to 2-of-17 shooting from the 3-point arc. Campbell had only two offensive rebounds in the game.