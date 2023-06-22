CHARLOTTE, NC (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies, Liberty Flames, and Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team will play at Charlotte’s 2023 Hall of Fame Series on November 10th at Spectrum Center. Liberty will play the Charlotte 49ers, Virginia will play the Florida Gators and Virginia Tech will play the South Carolina Gamecocks.
