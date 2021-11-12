Jones scores 15, No. 5 NC State women drub Wofford 90-57

North Carolina State’s Kayla Jones (25) reacts to her basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford, Friday Nov. 12, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Lynn Hey)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Riverside High School star Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of the season, drubbing Wofford 90-57 on Friday night.

Elissa Cunane added 13 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who were coming off a loss on Tuesday night to top-ranked South Carolina.

Annabelle Schultz and Jackie Carman scored 16 points apiece for the Terriers (0-2), who kept it close in the first two quarters before N.C. State took control.

Wofford led 16-15 after one quarter and N.C. State had a 34-29 advantage at halftime. Cunane and Diamond Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers, combined for 15 points in the second quarter. Johnson finished with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers, after shooting 2 of 12 against the Gamecocks.

Wofford struggled with the Wolfpack’s size, getting outrebounded 51-25 for the game and shooting 35% in the second half. N.C. State shot 53% after the break and made five 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers now sit at 0-2 on the season, with Friday’s defeat coming after an 80-48 loss to College of Charleston. They have yet to shoot above 40% from the field in a game this season.

N.C. State: Coach Wes Moore labeled his team a “work in progress” after the loss to the Gamecocks, in which the Wolfpack shot 41% and struggled to integrate transfers Johnson and Madison Hayes. Friday’s performance wasn’t perfect — N.C. State had eight turnovers in the first half — but the team’s third-quarter showing was more than enough.

UP NEXT

Wofford: Hosts Towson on Sunday.

N.C. State: Hosts Florida on Sunday.