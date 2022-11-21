DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night.

The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).

Duke has won twice at home since last week’s four-point setback to unbeaten Kansas in Indianapolis.

The Blue Devils shot 52% from the field in the first half and led 41-33, with the lead trimmed in half in the final seven minutes after Duke was up by 16.

Duke hit six 3s among its first nine field goals on the way to a 25-12 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: The Knights showed good discipline in working the shot clock and often ended up with quality shots. But they didn’t have enough answers at the defensive end to pull off an upset.

Duke: The Blue Devils launched lots of 3-point shots, but they were generally in good position for most of those. They were forced to play some hard minutes on defense and generally proved up to the task. This was by far the closest of their four home games this season under first-year coach Jon Scheyer.

TIP-INS

This was Bellarmine’s third game against an Atlantic Coast Conference team, beating Louisville and losing at Clemson. The Knights have visits to UCLA and Kentucky lined up before the end of November. … This was Duke’s first game with more than 10 successful 3-point shots. The Blue Devils combined for nine 3s in their last two games.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine: at Loyola Marymount

Duke: Thursday vs. Oregon State in Phil Knight Invitational (in Portland, Oregon)