Louisville hands Duke 3rd straight loss 70-65

Duke’s DJ Steward (2)drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh’s Au’diese Toney (5) towards Terrell Brown (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and Louisville beat Duke 70-65, sending the Blue Devils to their third straight loss.

Both teams plummeted out of the Top 25 rankings this week – Duke for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016 – but the Cardinals, who fell just outside the rankings, could find themselves back in after snapping a two-game losing streak.

The game wasn’t put away until Jones, the grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Duke’s Matthew Hurt scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the arc but went 12 minutes of the second half without scoring.