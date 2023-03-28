RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s try this again. North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft — for the second time.

For the second consecutive year, Smith has declared he will forgo his college eligibility to enter the NBA, ESPN first reported.

Smith, who is projected to be drafted in the first round in June, helped turn around a Wolfpack team that finished 4-16 during the 2021-22 season to 23-11 in the 2022-23 season.

“I’m forgoing my college eligibility and going all the way in,” Smith said via ESPN. “I’m thankful for everything the NC State coaching staff and fans have done for me. This is the right decision for me to take care of my family.”

Smith declared for the NBA one season ago, but withdrew his name, claiming he wanted to make the right decisions, become a better point guard, and really, just be a college student.

Smith told ESPN that he improved his grades and is closer to a degree. Although he’s still a sophomore, and there is still no rush, he feels now is a better time.

Looking at Smith’s game through two years at NC State, he was a key piece in the team’s scoring, follows through shots for an explosive finish and is aggressive on both sides of the ball.

Additionally, Smith joined the Wolfpack as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class after committing as a sophomore in high school out of Farmville Central.

In his second year, he averaged just under 18 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. But as a knock, his shooting percentage went down between years one and two. He averaged 33 percent from behind the arc and 38 percent from the floor, whereas from 2021-22 he averaged 37 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The NBA Draft is set for June 22 in Brooklyn.