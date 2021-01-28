NC State loses Devon Daniels for season due to ACL tear

North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Campbell’s Jordan Whitfield (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has lost senior guard Devon Daniels for the remainder of the season after he tore his left ACL against Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Daniels underwent an MRI Thursday which revealed torn anterior crucial ligament.

“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “Devon joined our program shortly after I was named head coach and I quickly appreciated the tenacity and relentlessness he brought into the gym every day. Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger. I hope all N.C. State fans will join me in praying for Devon and a swift recovery.”

Daniels suffered the injury in the second half of the Wolfpack’s 72-67 win over Wake Forest.

Daniels leads the team in points (16.5), assists (3.1) and steals (1.7) and is third on the team in rebounding (5.1).