NC State’s Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky

North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly (10) drives around Boston College’s Nik Popovic (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky in his home state.

Beverly announced his decision in a social-media post Tuesday.

The 6-foot guard averaged 8.4 points while shooting 37% from 3-point range in four years with the Wolfpack. He also started 88 games in his career, which included him hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clemson in January 2019.

Eastern Kentucky is coached by A.W. Hamilton, who was an assistant at N.C. State during Beverly’s freshman season in 2017-18.