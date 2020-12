North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts talks with his team during a timeout in the second half against North Florida in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 25 Louisville and North Carolina State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.

Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin. Louisville and Wisconsin are looking to reschedule their meeting but no date has been set.