GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is back in familiar territory, playing for a trophy.

Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the third-ranked Wolfpack used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 on Saturday and return to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State (28-3), which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack will face the Miami-Notre Dame winner on Sunday.

“We are excited to be back,” Cunane said. “It feels a little different because we’ve had experience now in big games. But we still have to have the same mentality. … We can’t say ‘We’ve won it before, so we’re going to win it again.’ We have to really respect who we are playing.”

Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9), which played without star center Elizabeth Kitley. The ACC women’s player of the year injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday. Kitley participated in warmups, but did not play.