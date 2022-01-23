No. 4 N.C. State tough on defense, tops Virginia Tech 51-45

North Carolina State’s Kayla Jones, left, controls a rebound between Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (33) and Cayla King, top right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Limiting Virginia Tech to 29.3% shooting from the floor, No. 4 North Carolina State won its eighth straight game Sunday, topping the Hokies 51-45.

N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech.

Brown-Turner also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Georgia Amoore had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (14-5, 6-2), and Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and eight boards.

After trailing by six points, N.C. State went on a 14-2 run to end the second quarter, taking a 26-20 lead into halftime. Diamond Johnson scored all of her seven points during that span. The Wolfpack then used a 12-3 third-quarter stretch to push their lead to 15 points.

The Hokies were physical in defending All-American center Elissa Cunane, holding her scoreless in the first half. Cunane finished with seven points on 2 of 16 shooting, along with a team-high 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are 9-0 in ACC play for the first time in coach Wes Moore’s nine-year tenure. N.C. State won Sunday by playing tough defense and by being efficient with extra scoring chances. The Wolfpack registered 16 second-chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds, and turned 13 Virginia Tech turnovers into 16 points.

Virginia Tech: There’s something about N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum that rubs the Hokies the wrong way. They’re now 0-12 there, and this loss snapped a three-game winning streak. The Hokies’ shooting woes doomed them in this game, as they put up their second-worst scoring total and field goal percentage of the season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At No. 20 North Carolina next Sunday.

Virginia Tech: At rival Virginia on Thursday.