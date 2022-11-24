PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth-quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied in the second half and topped No. 18 Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.

Hodgson scored 10 points in a 90-second span of the fourth quarter after it looked as if the Ducks were about to pull away. Hodgson’s four-point play with 5:12 remaining gave North Carolina a 72-68 lead. Oregon pulled within 74-73, but Hodgson hit four free throws down the stretch, sandwiched around Destiny Adams’ basket, and the Tar Heels were able to hold on.

Alyssa Ustby added 19 points for North Carolina (5-0). Deja Kelly had 17 points, Anya Poole added 11 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 10.

Te-Hina Paopao led Oregon (4-1) with 18 points, Grace VanSlooten added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Jennah Isai scored 15 points.

The Tar Heels will face the winner of the matchup between No. 5 Iowa State and Michigan State in the championship on Sunday. The Ducks will face the loser of that game in the third-place game on Sunday.

NO. 13 NC STATE 82, VANDERBILT 73

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Wolfpack’s win over Vanderbilt in the Cancun Classic.

The Wolfpack (5-1) led 62-36 midway through the third quarter before the Commodores (5-2) made a failed comeback try behind St. Louis graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison, who scored 34 points, including 21 in the second half.

Jade Boyd added 12 points and Camille Hobby 10 for North Carolina State.

Harbison shot 11 for 23 with two 3-pointers and 10-for-10 shooting from the line. Jade Brown added a career-high 12 points and Ryanne Allen 10.

North Carolina State will take on West Virginia on Friday, while Vanderbilt faces Northern Iowa.