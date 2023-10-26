CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race.

The league released its preseason picks Thursday after voting by media members at this week’s league media days. The Hokies won their first ACC title last year and earned 45 of 61 first-place votes to open as preseason favorite for the first time.

In addition, two-time reigning league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley was the preseason pick to be player of the year again in a league loaded with all-ACC returnees and top scorers.

No. 10 Notre Dame was picked second, followed by No. 16 North Carolina, No. 17 Louisville and No. 18 Florida State.

Miami was picked sixth after the program’s unexpected run to the NCAA Elite Eight, while Duke was seventh, North Carolina State was eighth, Syracuse was ninth and Virginia was 10th.

Clemson, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh rounded out the predicted order of finish.