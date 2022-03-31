GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Well, that’s no big surprise.

With the Final Four approaching, we can take a look back at this year’s best and worst student sections. PlayIllinois.com surveyed more than 1,100 NCAA basketball fans before this year’s tournament to get the good, the bad, and the ugly details about these student sections.

Games were held across the US for the first time since 2019, and this year was expected to be crazier than ever, with some coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

Duke was deemed the loudest, wildest, and best-dressed student section. They do call themselves the Cameron Crazies, after all.

The rivalry between Florida State and the University of Florida is alive both on and off the court.

Fans surveyed say the Florida Gators are wilder in the stands than the Seminoles, but when it comes to volume, according to fans you’ll need earplugs around Florida State students. Seminole fans also came in second as the best-dressed student section.

The Blue Devils might have clinched this survey, but if there is one thing fans do not appreciate about their student section, it’s the cheers. In 2020, coach Mike Krzyzewski had to yell at the students to stop a chant he felt was inappropriate.

When it comes to best student section nicknames, “Cameron Crazies” takes the number one spot, followed by Ohio State’s “Nuthouse”, Wisconsin’s “Grateful Red”, Illinois’ “Orange Krush”, and Baylor’s “Bear Pit”.