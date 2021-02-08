North Carolina’s home basketball game with Miami postponed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the Miami at North Carolina men’s basketball game has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Monday at 7 p.m. The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today.
The decision comes two days after a number of UNC students celebrated their win over Duke on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.