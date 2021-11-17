Oklahoma State holds on to top N.C. State 74-68

Oklahoma State’s Rondel Walker (5) shoots between North Carolina State’s Thomas Allen (5) and Jaylon Gibson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, Bryce Williams and Rondel Walker made six free throws in the final half-minute and Oklahoma State fended off N.C. State 74-68 at the Hall of Fame Showcase Wednesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Boone was a sparkplug in the paint for the Cowboys (4-1) after halftime, throwing down three dunks and blunting N.C State rallies. Walker added 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and six of six free throws, and Tyreek Smith scored 10.

Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jericole Hellems added 15 of his 18 in the second half, including 10 of 10 from the line. Cam Hayes added a season-high 16 points.

Boone scored eight pointes early in the second half as the Cowboys put together a 10-3 run to build a 14-point lead, 50-36 with 10:32 remaining.

N.C. State whittled the lead to two, 68-66, on a 9-2 run in the final 1:04 before Williams and Walker secured the Cowboys win at the line.

The Cowboys ended the first half on a 12-0 run, capped by a nifty bounce pass from Isaac Likekele to Bryce Thompson for a breakaway dunk. The assist, though his lone dish in the game, was Likekele’s 357th in his career, boosting him into eight place on Oklahoma State’s all-time list.