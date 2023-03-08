GREENSBORO, N.C, (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 21 points, Federiko Federiko added 19 and Pittsburgh ousted Georgia Tech 89-81 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Panthers play fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Duke beat Pitt in their one regular-season meeting 77-69 on the Blue Devils’ floor.

Burton was 10-of-15 shooting and added eight assists. Federiko made all seven of his shots and grabbed eight rebounds. All the Pitt starters were in double figures. Greg Elliott hit all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 points, Blake Hinson added 12 points and nine rebounds and Nelly Cummings had 11 points. The fifth-seeded Panthers (22-10) shot 56% and made 20 of 25 free throws.

Ja’von Franklin had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets (15-18). Deebo Coleman added 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and had nine rebounds. Miles Kelly and Kyle Sturdivant, the latter with eight assists, scored 16 points each.

Georgia Tech was within four points with 2:20 left but Burton converted a three-point play and after a Sturdivant bucket, Burton found Hinson for a 3-pointer and an eight-point lead with 41 seconds remaining. Sturdivant added two free throws and a jumper to cut the deficit to four. Four free throws by Elliott finished the scoring.

Trailing by 13 at halftime, Georgia Tech went on a 10-2 run to open the second half when Pitt started with three straight turnovers. The Yellow Jackets added a 9-0 run that included back-to-back dunks by Franklin to go up by two. Burton’s bucket with 11 minutes left put the Panthers up for good.

Elliott hit a 3-pointer around four minutes into the game and the Panthers led the remainder of the half on their way to a 44-31 lead. Federiko, the one Pitt starter who doesn’t average double figures, had 13 points in the first half and Burton scored 10.