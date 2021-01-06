Positive COVID-19 test prompts postponement of next 2 NC State women’s basketball games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. State women’s basketball team will have its next two games postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing among the Wolfpack program.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday changes to women’s basketball schedules, including postponements, rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times.
The N.C. State at Virginia Tech game scheduled for Thursday and the NC State at Wake Forest game scheduled for Sunday have been postponed.
As a result of postponements, Louisville will travel to Virginia Tech on Thursday for an 8 p.m. tipoff. Boston College will travel to Wake Forest on Sunday for a 4 p.m. game.
Both games were previously scheduled for later this season.
