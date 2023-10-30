(WGHP) — A projected top pick in future NBA drafts has committed to Duke.

ESPN reports that Cooper Flagg, a high school basketball player projected to be a top NBA draft pick in 2025, announced Monday that he has committed to Duke, choosing the university over the University of Connecticut.

“Flagg, a 6-foot-8 forward from Maine, cemented himself as the premier prospect in the country with a long stretch of productive outings in June and July,” ESPN writes. “He entered the summer ranked No. 2 in the 2025 class behind Cameron Boozer, but he earned MVP honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida in late June, and then put on a virtuoso performance at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July.”

Flagg was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year in December 2022 and represented USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 World Cup in the summer of 2022 at the age of 15.

Flagg turns 18 in December of his freshman year of college, which will make him eligible for the 2025 NBA draft.