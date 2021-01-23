Red-hot Florida State routs No. 20 Clemson 80-61

Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica, left, walks the line as he saves the ball from going out of bounds as Boston College’s CJ Felder rushes to defend during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 80-62. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson.

Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State, which has won four straight games.

Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-pointers. John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson, which has lost three straight.

Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 until halftime.

The Seminoles prevented dribble drives and cruised to a 42-24 lead at the half.