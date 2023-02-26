DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists, Mark Mitchell added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Duke beat Virginia Tech 81-65 Saturday night for its 10th straight home win against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech had won back-to-back games in the series, including an 82-67 victory in the title game of 2022 ACC Tournament, but is 13-52 overall against the Blue Devils.

Seven different Duke players scored in a 17-2 run that culminated when Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer that gave the Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6 ACC) a 19-5 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half and Virginia Tech trailed the rest of the way. Mitchell made a layup that gave Duke an 11-point lead at intermission. Roach hit a 3 early in the second half that pushed the lead into double figures for good and Mitchell made two free throw to make it 61-37 with 13:34 remaining.

The Hokies missed five straight field-goal attempts and committed two turnovers during a scoring drought of five-plus minutes as Duke scored 16 consecutive points.

Dereck Lively II made 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Duke. Kyle Filipowski scored 12 points and Tyrese Proctor added 10 points and five assists.

Grant Basile led Virginia Tech (16-13, 6-12) with 15 points and Sean Pedulla scored 12. Justyn Mutts and Rodney Rice added 11 points apiece.

The Blue Devils shot 56.7% (30 of 53) from the field and outrebounded Virginia Tech 37-26.

Duke has won four in a row following back-to-back road losses at No. 13 Miami and No. 6 Virginia.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech travels to the Bluegrass State to play Louisville on Tuesday

Duke wraps up a three-game home stand Tuesday against N.C. State