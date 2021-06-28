Schedule announced for 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge for men’s basketball have been finalized. The 23rd annual event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app. Game times and broadcast networks will be announced at a later date.
There are five first-time Big Ten/ACC Challenge contests this year: Iowa-Virginia, Minnesota-Pitt, Miami-Penn State, Nebraska-NC State and Maryland-Virginia Tech. In addition, reigning ACC champion Georgia Tech will play Wisconsin in the Challenge for the first time since the third event in 2001.
Since the inception of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 1999, the ACC holds a 12-7-3 advantage in the event and is 138-113 in Challenge games.
2021 Big Ten/ACC ChallengeMonday, November 29
Iowa at Virginia
Notre Dame at Illinois
Tuesday, November 30
Clemson at Rutgers
Duke at Ohio State
Florida State at Purdue
Minnesota at Pitt
Indiana at Syracuse
Northwestern at Wake Forest
Wednesday, December 1
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Michigan State
Miami at Penn State
Michigan at North Carolina
Nebraska at NC State
Virginia Tech at Maryland