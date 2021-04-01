Social media reacts after UNC Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams announces retirement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Moments after news broke that legendary UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams would retire, many took to the internet to wish him a fond farewell.

Williams led the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball team to the NCAA championship three times. He is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

He plans to address the public during a news conference Thursday evening.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said, “On behalf of the ACC, we extend a heartfelt congratulations to Roy Williams on a remarkable career. His resume of accomplishments speaks for itself. More importantly, the countless lives he positively affected surpasses all of the individual honors and awards. Roy’s fingerprints will forever be on the sport of college basketball, and specifically the Atlantic Coast Conference. We wish him, Wanda and his entire family all the best as he begins this next chapter of an amazing life.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, “Dadgummit! Roy Williams, legendary coach and wonderful person is hanging it up! We hate to see you go but Godspeed Coach. – RC”

ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale said, “OMG I thought it was April Fools joke but it is TRUE Hall of Famer ROY WILLIAMS @UNC_Basketball is retiring . He’s been so good that he is one of my MT RUSHMORES OF COACHING in my 40 + yrs @espn Bob Knight – Coach K – Dean Smith – ROY WILLIAMS / Thanks for ALL the memories !”

Even UNC’s rivals at Duke Men’s Basketball had kind words to see the famed coach off.

“Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career,” the team said. “All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports.”

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



North Carolina announced Roy Williams is retiring.



Coach Williams finishes with 903 wins with @UNC_Basketball & @KUHoops.



