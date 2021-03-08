Stanford climbs to No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25 behind UConn; NCSU remains No. 3

North Carolina State Head Coach Wes Moore holds up the championship trophy as his team celebrates their victory over Louisville in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA women’s college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

NEW YORK (AP) — Buoyed by an impressive run to the Pac-12 Conference championship, Stanford jumped two spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll on Monday.

The Cardinal won three games in the conference tournament by an average of 31 points, including a 20-point victory over then-No. 9 UCLA on Sunday for the title.

Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team received five of 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. Stanford (25-2) trails only UConn in the AP Top 25. The Huskies got 22 first-place votes and play for the Big East Tournament title on Monday night against Marquette.

North Carolina State stayed at No. 3 after edging Louisville for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Wolfpack received the other two first-place votes. Texas A&M and South Carolina rounded out the top five teams in the poll. The Gamecocks won the SEC championship on Sunday, beating Georgia.

Baylor was No. 6, with Louisville and Maryland tied for seventh. Indiana and UCLA finished off the top 10. The Lady Bears, Terrapins and Hoosiers all play in their conference tournaments this week.

The final poll of the season will be released next Monday before the NCAA unveils the tournament bracket.