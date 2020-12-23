Syracuse-UNC game postponed amid Orange pause

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against No. 17 North Carolina that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.
Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls.
Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.
New York state has a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who are considered close contacts with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.