Tar Heels beat Northeastern in rare February nonconference game

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs the team on defense in the first half against Northeastern in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Day’Ron Sharpe scored 15 points, Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double and North Carolina used balanced scoring to beat Northeastern 82-62 in a rare February nonconference game for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina added the game on Monday after its matchup with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols in the Hokie program.

It was North Carolina’s latest nonconference regular-season game since hosting North Carolina A&T on February 18, 2013.

Kerwin Walton added 14 points and Walker Kessler scored 10 for North Carolina. Tyson Walker finished with 27 for Northeastern.