CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — R.J. Davis knows North Carolina’s starters can’t afford to get tired.

That’s why the sophomore is doing everything possible to stay ready. Extra naps. Making sure to get in an ice bath. Working to calm his mind and reset.

Whatever it takes to be ready for major minutes.

“I mean, I know it’s March,” Davis said.

The Tar Heels have surged into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 by leaning heavily on their starters for long stretches on the court – if they come out at all. The minutes are piling up entering Friday’s matchup with UCLA in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia. Yet that hasn’t stopped the eighth-seeded Tar Heels from pulling off some huge March victories under first-year coach Hubert Davis.

“The guys that are playing high minutes during the game, it’s really (about) how the game is going,” Davis said Tuesday. “If a certain five is in there and it’s working, whether defensively or offensive execution, I like to run with that.“

Davis – a former UNC player under Dean Smith and a 12-year NBA veteran – has seemingly handed the keys to his starting five of Davis, Caleb Love, Brady Manek, Armando Bacot and Leaky Black with reserves only seeing a sprinkling of minutes.