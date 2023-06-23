GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Just because he didn’t hear his name called during Thursday’s NBA draft doesn’t mean the dream of a pro career is over for former Farmville Central High School star Terquavion Smith.

Smith, who declared for the NBA draft on March 28, signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after his name was not called in the draft. That happened early Friday after the draft ended around 1 a.m.

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona) also signed with the Sixers.

Smith, who helped Farmville Central win three straight Class 2-A state basketball championships, declared for the NBA draft after his freshman season at NC State but withdrew and came back for his sophomore season.

“I’m ready to give it my all and make my mark at the next level,” he said of declaring for the draft back in March. Smith held a draft party with family and friends in Cary on Thursday.

Smith, who ESPN had as its top undrafted NBA prospect, was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, second-best in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons.

He was considered a first-round pick but saw his draft stock slip somewhat after a productive sophomore season that saw him help the Wolfpack reach the NCAA Tournament. NC State fell to Creighton in the first round.