Tobacco Road rivalry: Some of the best games in the recent history of UNC-NCSU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to college basketball, there are a few rivalries that stand out the most. Most of them involve teams on what they call Tobacco Road.

Duke vs. North Carolina. N.C. State and Duke. Heels vs. Wolfpack. Those rivalries are the stuff of legends.

NC State and UNC will play for the 241st time on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ACC Network). UNC comes in at 14-6 overall, 6-3 in the ACC. NC State is 10-11, 3-7. Both teams are coming off Wednesday games with the Heels beating Boston College, 58-47, while the Wolfpack fell at Notre Dame, 75-63.

The two programs are ready to face each other on Saturday for the first time this season.

You know all about the great games the two programs have had in the 70s, 80s and 90s. How about within the past 20 years? We take a look back at some of the most notable recent games in the historic series.

2004: Chapel Hill – UNC 68, NC State 66

The Tar Heels took down NC State for the first time in almost three years. North Carolina faced some trouble early on defending NC State’s patient offense, but UNC used an aggressive defensive stance to pick up the pace in the second half, forcing 13 turnovers and converting several to transition scores. UNC got better pressure and held the Wolfpack from scoring a point for more than six minutes as North Carolina went on a 21-5 run that gave them a 10-point lead. NC State made a late run, hitting two 3-pointers in the final 65 seconds to make the score 68-66 with 1.3 seconds remaining, but Carolina held off and secured the win.

Raymond Felton (AP photo)

2004: Raleigh — UNC 71, NC State 64

The Wolfpack trailed 40-27 at halftime but played with more intensity on the defensive side in the second half. NC State eventually took a 56-54 lead with 4:24 left, but on the very next play, the Tar Heels went down the court and hit a three-pointer for a 57-56 lead. The ball was then stolen from NC State and Carolina used it to sink another three on the very next possession, improving the lead to 60-56. UNC also took a missed three and passed it to Raymond Felton for a transition score and a 62-56 lead. UNC stayed ahead by four or more for the rest of the game and took the seven-point win.

Sidney Lowe (AP photo)

2007: Raleigh – NC State 83, UNC 79

Then Wolfpack head coach Sidney Lowe, the former NC State point guard, earned his first big victory with an upset over No. 3 UNC. NC State controlled most of the second half, pushing its lead to double figures three times. Close to the end, Carolina fought back and pulled it within three with 1:08 left, but with two free throws for the Wolfpack and three missed possessions in a row for UNC in the final minute, NC State took the four-point victory.

2007: Tampa, Fla. – UNC 89, NC State 80

North Carolina came into this game ranked No.1, despite losing two of its last three regular-season games. NC State led a 29-14 run that trimmed the deficit to 70-69, but the Wolfpack just couldn’t finish it and Carolina held on to come up with the victory by nine. This win gave Carolina their first ACC tournament title since 1998.

Kendall Marshall (AP photo)

2012: Atlanta – UNC 69, NC State 67

In the ACC tournament semifinals, the in-state rivals faced off again. C.J. Leslie, NC State’s lead scorer with 22 points, fouled out with 8:03 remaining. North Carolina also lost Tyler Zeller, their top scorer, who picked up his fifth foul with 1:08 to play after scoring 23 points. Lorenzo Brown of NC State scored 16 points, and with 1:31 to go, he drew the foul, sank in a fallaway shot and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play that tied the game with 1:31 remaining. With 10.2 seconds remaining, Kendall Marshall of UNC banked in a shot that led the Tar Heels to a win, escaping a wild finish.

2014: Raleigh – UNC 85, NC State 84, OT

UNC was down 11 points in the first half but fought back throughout the game to force it into overtime. NC State had control by scoring the first six points of the overtime and taking an 82-76 lead with 1:34 left. After a lot of back and forth, Marcus Paige hit a driving basket with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Tar Heels the win.

2015: Raleigh — UNC 81, NC State 79

Marcus Paige of UNC scored a season-high 23 points and went 5-for-5 from three-point range to help give No.15 North Carolina the win over the Wolfpack. Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Carolina led by 11 near the four-minute mark before NC State rallied within a basket twice in the final seconds. Paige hit two free throws with one second to go for an 81-78 lead, but NC State got one more shot at it when they were fouled on a long inbound pass with two-tenths of a second left. The first free throw went in before intentionally missing the second, but UNC’s Cody Martin tipped it away in traffic as the buzzer sounded. Despite going the final 4:38 without a basket, they still held on for a Tar Heel win.

2015: Chapel Hill – NC State 58, UNC 46

NC State came into the Dean Smith Center focused on getting a big road win to help its NCAA tournament chances while also trying to end the long drought in Chapel Hill. They did both. They defeated No.15 UNC for their first road win in the series in 12 years. They held Carolina to its lowest point total in its nearly three-decade run in the Smith Center. This was also the first time they defeated head coach Roy Williams. NC State led by 11 at halftime, then led by as many as 16 early in the second half. After the Tar Heels came back with 12 straight points to build back their momentum and erase nearly all the deficit, the Wolfpack took control and hung in just enough to secure the 12-point win. Three players scored in double figures for the Pack, led by Anthony Barber’s 15 points.

2018: Chapel Hill – NC State 95, UNC 91, OT

NC State took down 10th-ranked UNC-Chapel Hill 95-91 in overtime in the Dean Smith Center. The Tar Heels led for most of the 15 final minutes of regulation, but with 57 seconds left, the Wolfpack tied it at 81, and then took an 83-81 lead before Carolina tied it with a pair of free throws. The Tar Heels pulled it within one with 30 seconds left in overtime, but NC State’s defense held it until the end to get the victory. This Wolfpack win marked the first time it had recorded back-to-back conference road wins since 1987. It also brought them to 3-0 against Duke, Wake Forest, and UNC-Chapel Hill for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

2020: Raleigh – NC State 79, UNC 76

In the ACC opener for both teams, the Wolfpack took a 46-29 lead with 3:56 left before halftime. UNC spent the rest of the night fighting an uphill battle. But, with just over eight minutes left, the Wolfpack let a 17-point lead slip all the way down to one before getting back into a groove and working the lead back up to 13 with 5:13 left. Then the Pack lost momentum again as UNC closed the gap to one. NC State hit two free throws to push the margin to three, and UNC missed two final-possession three-pointers. It ended the Tar Heels seven-game win streak on the Wolfpack’s homecourt.