UNC senior forward Garrison Brooks entering NCAA transfer portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The four-year starter for the Tar Heels, he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining following the NCAA’s extra year for the COVID pandemic.

This comes after the hiring of longtime assistant Hubert Davis as head coach, who was promoted following Roy Williams’ decision to retire.

Brooks’ numbers took a dip from his junior to senior year due to the emergence of frontcourt mate Armando Bacot Jr. and freshman forwards Day’ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler.

Bacot left Brooks a shoutout on Twitter after the news broke, to which Brooks responded:

@__garro learned a lot from you bro thanks for everything brodie — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) April 10, 2021

all love 🖤. It’s yo world killa https://t.co/bRvCoQGQEc — Garrison O. Brooks (@__garro) April 10, 2021

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior averaged 10 points and nearly seven rebounds per game last season.