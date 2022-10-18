GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference went with North Carolina as the favorite to win the league’s regular-season title. Two familiar faces were also recognized.

UNC, which was picked as The Associated Press preseason No. 1 team, won the vote of media members at the 2022 ACC Tipoff, receiving 90 of 101 first-place votes for 1,504 total points. It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season the Tar Heels are preseason favorites.

Duke picked up two first-place votes and totaled 1,339 points to finish second in the poll, while Virginia racked up six first-place votes and 1,310 points to take third. Miami received a pair of first-place votes and 1,138 points for fourth place, while Florida State totaled 1,064 points for fifth place.

Media voters chose North Carolina’s Armando Bacot as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while Duke’s Dereck Lively II received the nod as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year. Bacot was joined on the first team by former Farmville Central High School star Terquavion Smith of NC State. Smith also got one vote as preseason player of the year.

Former ECU star Jayden Gardner, who now plays at Virginia, just missed making the first-team.



A first-team All-ACC honoree last season, Bacot led North Carolina in scoring (16.3), rebounding (13.1), field goal percentage (.569) and blocked shots (65) in 2021-22, becoming the first Tar Heel ever to lead the team in those categories in consecutive seasons. The 6-11 senior forward/center from Richmond, Va., was the first player in college basketball history to record six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament, as he led UNC on a run to the national championship game.

Bacot earned All-NCAA Tournament honors in both the Final Four and East Regional, where he was also the Most Outstanding Player. He is averaging 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 100 career games and has 1,300 points, 1,001 rebounds and 127 blocks in three seasons.



A 7-1 center from Philadelphia, Lively II was a five-star recruit who was rated as the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2022. He also was ranked No. 1 at his position and No. 1 in the state of Pennsylvania by ESPN. Lively II played for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit during the summer of 2021, helping them to a Peach Jam title and leading the EYBL with 3.7 blocked shots per game in 15 contests while adding 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.



The 70th season of ACC men’s basketball begins on Monday, Nov. 7. League play starts Friday, Dec. 2.



2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses



Preseason All-ACC (101 total votes)

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35



Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14



Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1



Preseason Rookie of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 57

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 25

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 5

Mark Mitchell, Duke, 3

Tyler Nickel, North Carolina, 2

Jalen Washington, North Carolina, 2

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 2

Prince Aligbe, Boston College, 1

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 1