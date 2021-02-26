UNC to welcome fans back for final 2 men’s basketball home games

North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs the team on defense in the first half against Northeastern in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina will welcome a small number of fans back to the Dean Smith Center for the Tar Heels final two home games, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham announced Thursday.

“We’ve missed having you at our events this season, cheering on our student-athletes and teams and enjoying the camaraderie of being on campus. At long last, we’re pleased to tell you that beginning this weekend, we are able to welcome more of you back,” Cunningham said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 195 eases several of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions – one being outside stadiums being allowed 30 percent capacity and indoor arenas with at least 5,000 seats being allowed 15 percent capacity beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“Our staff has worked closely with the University and local health officials to formulate a plan that will continue to emphasize community standards. Visitors will be required to sit at least six feet apart, masks will be required, and everyone is expected to continue to do everything they can to keep each other safe,” he said.

For men’s basketball, tickets will be available for Saturday’s game against Florida State and the March 6 game against Duke.

Approximately 75 percent (about 2,400) of the available tickets will be reserved for Carolina students via the student lottery system.

Other ticket blocks will be available to the families of student-athletes and coaches, health care workers from UNC Hospitals and a small number of donors.

No tickets will be available for sale.

Click here for more information on tickets for baseball, lacrosse, soccer and more.