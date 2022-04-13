CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Armando Bacot, the University of North Carolina forward who had such an impressive junior season, has decided to forgo the NBA for another season.

On Twitter Wednesday, Bacot said he would return for his final season with the Tar Heels.

Tar Heel forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lBbbrb0hTT — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) April 13, 2022

The news was met with much excitement within the program.

Bacot played a big role in the Tar Heels reaching the national title game this past season. He averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds this season. He also tied an NCAA record with 31 double-doubles on the season. His 511 rebounds also broke a school record.

Bacot tested the NBA waters at the end of the 2020-21 season but decided to return to UNC. He was projected as a possible first-round pick before the postseason. His performance there had many thinking his draft stock would soar.