CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – And that makes two.

University of North Carolina senior forward Leaky Black will return for a fifth season of college basketball. He announced the news on his Twitter page Friday at noon.



The NCAA allowed players an extra season due to the pandemic.

The news comes just two days after star forward Armando Bacot announced he would return for his senior season.

Black started all 38 games in which he played this season. The Concord, N.C., native shot career-high percentages from the floor and free-throw line and led the Tar Heels in assist-turnover ratio. He earned ACC All-Defensive team honors and was a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award.



“I can’t think of anybody better to coach and be around every day than Leaky,” says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “His passion for this program, this University, team and basketball is what drives him and what has driven him to come back for another season. He’s the best defensive player in the country. His commitment, leadership and personality are what keeps this team so close. I’m looking forward to Leaky building on the unbelievable season he had this year, and I’m looking forward to him cementing his legacy on this program even more than he already has.”



Black is one of four Tar Heels ever with 600 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks in his career. He has made 97 starts in 122 games. This season he averaged 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds and had 104 assists and just 37 turnovers in nearly 30 minutes per contest.