CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player Donovan “Puff” Johnson said Wednesday on Instagram that he will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-8 guard was one of the first off the bench for the Tar Heels this past season, although, he had struggled with injuries his entire career at UNC.

Johnson is the fourth member of the team to enter the portal this year following Dontrez Styles, Tyler Nickel, and Justin McKoy