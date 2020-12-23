Wake Forest’s Tariq Ingraham out for season

Wake Forest says redshirt freshman Tariq Ingraham is out for the season as he recovers from COVID-19, while graduate transfer Ian DuBose is out indefinitely for medical reasons.

The school’s announcement Tuesday didn’t discuss additional details for either men’s basketball player, citing medical privacy laws. The Demon Deacons haven’t played since Nov. 27 after pausing team activities due to novel coronavirus issues.

Dr. Chris Miles, who works with Demon Deacons athletics from the Wake Forest Baptist Health system, said in a statement that Ingraham and DuBose are expected to make full recoveries.

Coach Steve Forbes said both players will remain part of the program while recovering and continuing coursework for the spring.

Athletics spokesman Will Pantages said the team returned to practice Sunday, then voted after Monday’s workout to allow players to go home if they chose for Christmas with the plan of returning for practice Saturday.

Wake Forest has now had five straight games either postponed or canceled after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that next week’s game against Syracuse was postponed. The Orange have paused team activities due to contact tracing. Both teams are working with the ACC on rescheduling it.