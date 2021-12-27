Wednesday’s Duke, UNC men’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 issues, ACC says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball teams are among six ACC teams whose Wednesday games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to a release from the Athletic Coast Conference.

Virginia Tech at UNC, Duke at Clemson, and Florida State at Boston College have all been postponed and, according to the ACC, “Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”

No other information regarding the specific COVID-19 issues at the universities has been released at this time.

The ACC said in their statement that they will look to reschedule the games following the Conference’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy.

Duke’s game two weeks ago against Cleveland State was canceled over COVID-19 issues and their game scheduled for a few days later against Loyola University Maryland was also canceled.

UNC’s game against UCLA was canceled due to COVID back on Dec. 17.