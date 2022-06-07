DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke has hired former Nike executive Rachel Baker as the general manager of its men’s basketball program.

The move announced Tuesday was made to help the Blue Devils better navigate a new era of college sports when players may cash in on their name, image and likeness rights.

She will focus on helping players capitalize on their NIL opportunities.

“The state of college basketball is growing and changing at an exponential rate,” new coach Jon Scheyer said. “Rachel is a one-of-a-kind talent with unique experience that will provide our players and their families with an unparalleled resource and partner as we navigate new frontiers of college basketball together.”

Baker spent eight years working in marketing at Nike in addition to one year working in the NBA, helping with the WNBA’s rebrand. During her time at Nike, she helped manage the shoe company’s deal with Kevin Durant.

“I could not be more excited to join Jon Scheyer and the entire Duke Basketball family,” said Baker. “We’re in the middle of such a transformative moment — not only for Duke, but for the college basketball landscape — and the chance to be part of it is the opportunity of a lifetime.”